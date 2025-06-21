Hun Sen warns Thailand on oil export suspension

Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen has strongly responded to a recent proposal by Thailand’s opposition party calling for the Thai government to halt oil exports to Cambodia. In a Facebook post on June 20, 2025, Hun Sen rejected the idea, firmly stating that Cambodia would not collapse if it ceased receiving oil from Thailand.
He also warned that such a move could backfire on Thailand, particularly affecting Thai companies, such as PTT, which operates gas stations in Cambodia.
"This is a dangerous game that may end up backfiring," Hun Sen wrote. "Today, the Thai opposition party has suggested that the Thai government stop selling oil to Cambodia, hoping to pressure us into submission. We want to make it clear that Cambodia will not fall apart just because we stop buying oil from Thailand. In fact, PTT, a Thai company operating in Cambodia, may feel the impact first."
Hun Sen further cautioned that if Thailand implemented this measure, it could force PTT to rely on oil imports from other countries to maintain its operations in Cambodia. He also suggested that the Cambodian government consider diversifying its oil sources and reducing dependence on Thailand for other goods.
"I advise the government to seriously consider reducing imports from Thailand. If the border issues remain unresolved, Cambodia should suspend imports of all canned products from Thailand, including alcoholic drinks, energy drinks, canned fish, and meat, and turn to domestic products or goods from other countries," he added.
Hun Sen also highlighted that energy was not the only area of contention. He recalled how Thailand had previously used internet access, electricity, and Cambodian labour as political tools. He remarked that Thailand had once used Cambodian workers as leverage, but now seemed to be more conciliatory, recognising the severe impact it would face if Cambodian workers were sent back.
"If you truly dare, try sending all Cambodian workers back and see how Thailand's economy fares," he challenged.
Finally, Hun Sen called on the Cambodian people to look beyond the present and plan long-term, especially with regard to economic influence being used as a political tool. He urged the country to prepare for future challenges and the potential misuse of economic power in regional geopolitics.
"Let us plan for the future, beyond 2030, and be ready for any situation where economic influence is used as a political weapon," Hun Sen concluded.