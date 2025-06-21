Hun Sen warns Thailand on oil export suspension

Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen has strongly responded to a recent proposal by Thailand’s opposition party calling for the Thai government to halt oil exports to Cambodia. In a Facebook post on June 20, 2025, Hun Sen rejected the idea, firmly stating that Cambodia would not collapse if it ceased receiving oil from Thailand.

He also warned that such a move could backfire on Thailand, particularly affecting Thai companies, such as PTT, which operates gas stations in Cambodia.

"This is a dangerous game that may end up backfiring," Hun Sen wrote. "Today, the Thai opposition party has suggested that the Thai government stop selling oil to Cambodia, hoping to pressure us into submission. We want to make it clear that Cambodia will not fall apart just because we stop buying oil from Thailand. In fact, PTT, a Thai company operating in Cambodia, may feel the impact first."