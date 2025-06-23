Thai cyclists violate temple agreement

In a statement issued today, June 22, a ministry spokesperson said that at approximately 7.30 am, three Thai soldiers led a group of about 150 Thai cyclists into the premises of Ta Moan Thom Temple without prior notification to Cambodian troops.
“This action is a clear violation of the agreement between the two parties, which stipulates specific times for temple access from 9 am to 3 pm. The same agreement also requires that any request for an extension or special arrangements must be notified and agreed upon in advance by both parties to ensure smooth coordination and prevent any misunderstandings,” added the statement.
In response to this irregular situation, the Defence Ministry explained that the Cambodian armed forces intervened immediately with responsibility, understanding, and professionalism, reminding the Thai side to adhere to the terms of the agreed-upon arrangement.
Following the guidance, the group of cyclists left the temple area without any further incident.
“Cambodia urges the Thai side to strictly adhere to the terms of the existing agreement with rigour, transparency and sincerity,” said the statement.
It noted that compliance with the agreement is crucial for maintaining trust and mutual respect, avoiding unnecessary misunderstandings and preventing unfortunate incidents, which are outcomes the Cambodian side does not wish to see.
“The Royal Cambodian Armed Forces reaffirm their unwavering commitment to protecting the territorial integrity of the nation and managing the situation at Ta Moan Thom Temple through peaceful means, with responsibility and high professionalism.
“All measures taken are fully in line with existing bilateral agreements, aimed at fostering a conducive environment for peace, security and cooperation along the border, to strengthen good neighbourly relations and bring benefits to the people of both nations,” added the statement.
Niem Chheng
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network