Thai cyclists violate temple agreement

In a statement issued today, June 22, a ministry spokesperson said that at approximately 7.30 am, three Thai soldiers led a group of about 150 Thai cyclists into the premises of Ta Moan Thom Temple without prior notification to Cambodian troops.

“This action is a clear violation of the agreement between the two parties, which stipulates specific times for temple access from 9 am to 3 pm. The same agreement also requires that any request for an extension or special arrangements must be notified and agreed upon in advance by both parties to ensure smooth coordination and prevent any misunderstandings,” added the statement.