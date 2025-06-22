Thai Ruling Party Condemns Hun Sen's 'Inappropriate Behaviour' Amid Border Tensions

Thailand's ruling Pheu Thai Party today condemned the "inappropriate behaviour" of former Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Hun Sen, announcing a series of reciprocal measures that include a downgrade in diplomatic relations following an escalating border dispute.
Speaking at the Pheu Thai Party headquarters on Sunday, Khattiya Sawasdipol, a party-list MP and Deputy Spokesperson, stressed the Thai government's careful and considered approach to the sensitive situation.
"The government is well aware of the sensitivity of the situation and is proceeding cautiously within diplomatic and security frameworks, with the aim of preserving national interests and the peace of the people," she stated.
Khattiya asserted that the former Cambodian leader's actions were "inappropriate behaviour" and had adversely affected the spirit of bilateral cooperation between the two Southeast Asian nations.
Consequently, the Thai government felt compelled to implement clear countermeasures, though she emphasised these would remain rooted in principles of "peace and tranquillity."
Measures already enacted include tighter controls on the opening and closing of Thai-Cambodian border checkpoints, in line with National Security Council resolutions.
Thailand has also lodged a formal protest letter with the Cambodian Ambassador to Thailand and recalled its own Ambassador from Phnom Penh for consultations.
Khattiya further revealed that Thailand is now in the process of downgrading its diplomatic ties with Cambodia.
Additionally, increased scrutiny is being applied to Thai tourists and workers engaged in activities on the Cambodian side of the border, particularly those involved in casino businesses and online gambling.
Import controls on certain goods, such as cassava, are also being tightened, with the Ministry of Commerce overseeing this aspect.
"These measures will be prioritised appropriately to maintain the balance between the two countries and to preserve long-term neighbourly relations," she explained.
Reaffirming the government's stance, Khattiya stressed that Thailand does not wish for the situation to escalate. However, she noted that "essential measures" are necessary to protect Thailand's sovereignty and dignity.
She urged the public to help verify information and exercise extreme caution when sharing content, especially inaccurate details circulating on social media and online platforms, which could inadvertently compromise national security.
The government, she added, would continue to monitor the situation closely and act with prudence to safeguard the interests of both the nation and its citizens.
"Finally, I want to reiterate that the government under the leadership of the Pheu Thai Party will continue to work to its utmost ability for the people and will maintain continuity in the executive branch's work," Khattiya concluded. "We will not allow rumours or inaccurate information to hinder our work for the people."