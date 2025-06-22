Thai Ruling Party Condemns Hun Sen's 'Inappropriate Behaviour' Amid Border Tensions

Thailand's ruling Pheu Thai Party today condemned the "inappropriate behaviour" of former Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Hun Sen, announcing a series of reciprocal measures that include a downgrade in diplomatic relations following an escalating border dispute.

Speaking at the Pheu Thai Party headquarters on Sunday, Khattiya Sawasdipol, a party-list MP and Deputy Spokesperson, stressed the Thai government's careful and considered approach to the sensitive situation.

"The government is well aware of the sensitivity of the situation and is proceeding cautiously within diplomatic and security frameworks, with the aim of preserving national interests and the peace of the people," she stated.

Khattiya asserted that the former Cambodian leader's actions were "inappropriate behaviour" and had adversely affected the spirit of bilateral cooperation between the two Southeast Asian nations.

Consequently, the Thai government felt compelled to implement clear countermeasures, though she emphasised these would remain rooted in principles of "peace and tranquillity."

