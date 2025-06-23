Water levels of Ayeyawady, Chindwin, and Sittaung rivers may rise above danger levels

According to the announcement, the river water levels may rise above the present water level by about seven to ten feet in Myitkyina, Bhamo, Shweku, Katha, Thabeikkyin, Mandalay, Sagaing and Myinmu, and by about four to seven feet in Pakokku, Nyaung-U, Chauk, Minbu, Magway, Aunglan and Pyay, and the river water levels may fall below the present water level by about four to six feet in Saiktha, Hinthada and Zalun of the Ayeyawady River.
The water levels may rise above the present water level by about eight to 12 feet in Hkanti, Homalin, Phaungpyin, Mawlaik, Kalewa, Minkin, Kani and Monywa of the Chindwin River.
The water levels may rise above the present water level by about four feet in Kalay of Myinttha River, about two feet in Hsipaw, about 4 to 6 feet in Shwesayran and Myitnge of Dokhtawaddy River, about two to three feet in Taungoo and Madauk of Sittaung River, about one and a half feet in Shwegyin of Shwegyin River, about two to four feet in Zaungtu and Bago of Bago River, about three feet in Hpa-an of Thanlwin River, about two feet in Myawady of Thaungyin River, about one foot in Pathein of Ngawun River, about one and a half feet in Maupin of Toe River and about three feet in Bilin of Bilin River, and the water levels may fall below the present water level by about two to four feet in Ngathaing Chaung and Thabaung of Ngawun River.
On the morning of June 20, some bridges in Taungoo Township were damaged due to the flood, and some neighbourhoods in Taungoo Township were flooded, according to some Taungoo residents’ charitable organisations.
Since the morning of June 20, the flood has started suddenly, and bridges in low-lying neighborhoods in Taungoo Township and some villages around the township have been damaged.
Currently, there is no need to open a flood relief camp due to the sudden flood, and households have only been relocated due to the rising water.
In addition, some Taungoo residents said that the Kyaung Bridge in the middle of Sutat Village and the Lat Khote Kone Bridge in Taungoo Township were broken due to the sudden rise in water.
Currently, flooding is occurring in 9 areas of Ward 11 of Taungoo Township due to the rising water level of the Khapaung River, and residents are being evacuated. In addition, flooding is also occurring on Kingsaik Road in Taungoo Township.
When the Khapaung River rose, buildings and motorcycles near the riverbanks were swept away by the water. In Kukkolpinsu, Zeepintha, Sinsaik, and Kingsaik villages, water has entered the village roads, and village fields have also been submerged, according to locals.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network