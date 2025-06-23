Water levels of Ayeyawady, Chindwin, and Sittaung rivers may rise above danger levels

On the morning of June 20, some bridges in Taungoo Township were damaged due to the flood, and some neighbourhoods in Taungoo Township were flooded, according to some Taungoo residents’ charitable organisations.

Since the morning of June 20, the flood has started suddenly, and bridges in low-lying neighborhoods in Taungoo Township and some villages around the township have been damaged.

Currently, there is no need to open a flood relief camp due to the sudden flood, and households have only been relocated due to the rising water.

In addition, some Taungoo residents said that the Kyaung Bridge in the middle of Sutat Village and the Lat Khote Kone Bridge in Taungoo Township were broken due to the sudden rise in water.

Currently, flooding is occurring in 9 areas of Ward 11 of Taungoo Township due to the rising water level of the Khapaung River, and residents are being evacuated. In addition, flooding is also occurring on Kingsaik Road in Taungoo Township.

When the Khapaung River rose, buildings and motorcycles near the riverbanks were swept away by the water. In Kukkolpinsu, Zeepintha, Sinsaik, and Kingsaik villages, water has entered the village roads, and village fields have also been submerged, according to locals.

