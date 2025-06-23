Singapore police deploy first team with off-road vehicles and drones for patrols

The cars will be used by the Protective Security Command’s (ProCom) newly established strategic location response (SLR) teams, which were officially implemented on June 22.

The commander of ProCom, Assistant Commissioner of Police Victor Ho, said the aim is to strengthen the Singapore Police Force’s (SPF) ability to respond more quickly and effectively to a wider range of public security incidents, such as terror attacks.

“Our officers will be patrolling key locations, including shopping centres and tourist spots, to deter and respond to any security threats,” he said.

While such patrols are a mainstay of ProCom operations, SLR officers are the first to be equipped with drones and counter-drone technology such as handheld drone jammers.