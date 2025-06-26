Malaysian crackdown on undocumented migrant workers spurs fear among Myanmar nationals

These workers say they are now living and working in constant fear.
Since May, the Malaysian government has launched a series of operations targeting undocumented migrant workers, frequently conducting unannounced raids and arresting those without proper documentation.
“This month has been terrible. We can’t even sleep well at night because we’re afraid of when the raids will come. We don’t feel safe even at work because the operations are reaching into the workplaces themselves. Life has become very difficult,” said a Myanmar worker currently employed in Penang.
Another Myanmar worker noted that many workplaces with foreign labourers are being closely watched, with police vehicles on standby. Workers without complete documents are being arrested on the spot.
“When the police cars pull up, we start worrying. We have to be alert all the time. Most of the workers here are from Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Indonesia — not many from other countries,” said a worker in Selangor.
On June 23, during a raid in the Makota area of Malacca, a large number of Myanmar workers were arrested, according to other workers in Malaysia.
Malaysian authorities have also been conducting inspections not only in factories and workshops but in shopping malls and food stalls, arresting undocumented workers in those areas as well.
“These raids are very harsh now. It’s not just Myanmar nationals — other foreigners are being checked too. They even come into food courts and malls,” said another Myanmar worker from Penang.During a large-scale operation conducted between the night of May 29 and the morning of May 30 in Selayang, Kuala Lumpur, involving seven Malaysian government agencies, a total of 1,435 undocumented foreigners were arrested, including: 1,222 Myanmar nationals, 142 Bangladeshis, 9 Indians, 2 Indonesians and several Nepalese nationals.
Similarly, on June 2, inspections were carried out at the BM Shopping Mall in Bukit Mertajam, Penang, leading to further arrests.
Earlier, on May 23, a raid was conducted at Mentari Court in Sunway, Selangor, where 597 undocumented foreigners were arrested, including 226 Myanmar nationals, 201 Indonesians, 71 Bangladeshis, 46 Pakistanis, 44 Nepalese, 8 Indians and 1 Thai national.
These widespread operations reflect Malaysia’s intensified crackdown on undocumented migrants, affecting thousands, with Myanmar nationals comprising a significant portion of those arrested.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network