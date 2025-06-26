Malaysian crackdown on undocumented migrant workers spurs fear among Myanmar nationals

These workers say they are now living and working in constant fear.

Since May, the Malaysian government has launched a series of operations targeting undocumented migrant workers, frequently conducting unannounced raids and arresting those without proper documentation.

“This month has been terrible. We can’t even sleep well at night because we’re afraid of when the raids will come. We don’t feel safe even at work because the operations are reaching into the workplaces themselves. Life has become very difficult,” said a Myanmar worker currently employed in Penang.

Another Myanmar worker noted that many workplaces with foreign labourers are being closely watched, with police vehicles on standby. Workers without complete documents are being arrested on the spot.