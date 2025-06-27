Malaysia’s Musang King may reign supreme but a new wave of durian contenders is emerging

As such, she said the department is working towards registe­ring durian varieties grown in Malaysia, conducting agronomic assessments and ensuring compliance with the phytosanitary requirements of importing countries.

“This includes pest disinfestation methods such as vapour heat treatment, traceability systems and farm export certification schemes,” she said.

These efforts, she said, were in line with the department’s goal of diversifying Malaysia’s durian varieties in the global market, strengthening the competitiveness of the national durian industry and maximising its export value.

The Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi) has found that there is a growing appetite for a wider range of flavours among durian enthusiasts.

Consumers are becoming more adventurous. They are seeking out unique taste profiles. We are also seeing renewed interest in older, established clones such as D24 and Tekka, which are more affordable and offer classic durian characteristics,” it said in a statement.

“MDUR 88 has recently been rebranded as ‘MARDI Super 88’ (MS88),” it said.

Mardi is also working on other hybrids, such as MDUR 78 (D188) and MDUR 79 (D189), which offer improved yields and greater resistance to diseases like root borers and stem canker.

The institute also highlighted its broader breeding initiatives, noting that its second hybridisation programme, launched in the late 1980s, involved crosses between 10 different varieties.

Several promising hybrids from this programme are now in the final stages of assessment and are expected to be introduced under the 13th Malaysia Plan.

Mardi’s third set of hybrids is undergoing evaluation and assessment.

The institute is optimistic about the potential of these new hybrids.

“While Musang King and Black Thorn continue to set the benchmark in terms of market presence and price, we believe that our own developed hybrids, particularly MDUR 88, have the characteristics and quality to compete in the international market,” it said.

Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) director-general Abdul Rashid Bahri said that in addition to Musang King, premium varieties including D24, Black Thorn, IOI, and D9 have been sent for assessments to ensure they meet phytosanitary and quality compliance for targeted export markets like China.

“Fama is also working to expand market access beyond China and Hong Kong to countries such as the United Kingdom, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Australia and the Netherlands,” he said.

Abdul Rashid said that strategic initiatives include participation in trade fairs, digital marketplace partnerships, in-store promotions and collaborative awareness programmes with the Malaysian embassies.

“To strengthen Malaysia’s competitive edge and credibility in premium markets, the ministry is also enhancing the national branding of agricultural produce through Malaysia’s Best, a certification that assures quality and safety for both domestic and international standards,” he said.

In 2023, Malaysia exported 54,374 tonnes of durians, valued at RM1.51 billion (US$357 million), with China accounting for more than 45.7% of the total export.

Abdul Rashid said the volume is expected to increase following China’s approval for fresh durian imports.

“Fama will continue to work with industry stakeholders to monitor market trends, optimise logistics, and scale up capacity to meet growing international demand,” he said.

Malaysia’s durian cultivation area has been steadily expanding in recent years, with data from the Agriculture Department showing an increase from 70,286ha in 2019 to a projected 92,129ha in 2024.

Durian production followed suit, rising from 390,635 tonnes in 2020 to a projected 568,852 tonnes this year, despite some fluctuations due to weather and cost challenges.

The increase has been driven largely by global demand, especially for premium varieties.

