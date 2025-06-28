Thailand repatriates 132 Myanmar nationals sentenced in Thailand to Kawthoung

The Myanmar nationals who were detained at the Immigration Police Station in Ranong, Thailand, were repatriated to Kawthoung, Tanintharyi Region on June 25.
The Myanmar nationals were sentenced for various reasons for violating existing laws in Thailand, and their release dates had expired, so officials from both sides contacted and repatriated them by sea.
The returnees included 104 males and 28 females, a total of 132, and were transported via Ranong, Thailand, in ten boats led by Ranong-based labour attaché U Moe Zaw.
The returnees were welcomed by officials and health workers from the District Health Department tested them for Covid-19 infection. Officials collected personal information whether there were blacklisted individuals, people wanted for human trafficking, victims of human trafficking, and fugitives involved or not and made arrangements for them to return to their homes.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network