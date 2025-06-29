Over 120 recommendations presented at Peace Forum 2025 in Myanmar

The forum brought together a wide range of participants, including representatives from armed groups and political parties, prominent figures from various sectors, and both local and international scholars and experts.
Discussions were conducted in two groups starting June 26, focusing on diverse issues concerning peace and democratic transition in Myanmar. According to a statement from the organisers, all the recommendations gathered will be compiled and submitted to the Prime Minister for consideration and further instruction.
Colonel Wunna Aung, a member of the National Unity and Peacemaking Coordination Committee, stated during a press conference, “The points we received are recommendations. These will be submitted to our Prime Minister, and necessary actions will be taken according to the guidance received.”
Key proposals discussed included: the suspension of military conscription during the pre-election and election periods, the release of individuals imprisoned for expressing dissent after the elections, and the convening of a constitutional review conference.
The forum also emphasised the importance of free and fair elections and establishing a lawful parliamentary process. Held under the theme of “Successful Elections,” the discussions highlighted measures needed to ensure transparent electoral procedures and peaceful democratic transitions.
Participants also explored strategies to promote peace, national stability, and development, while identifying areas for international cooperation in the post-election period. Deliberations on the final day, June 27, focused on addressing humanitarian needs, overcoming socio-economic challenges, and navigating Myanmar’s geopolitical realities during its democratic transition.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network