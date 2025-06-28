Police detain 8 foreign nationals near protest site for questioning over suspicious activity

The individuals, comprising seven Myanmar nationals and one Cambodian, claimed they were simply on their way to collect belongings in the Lat Phrao area. However, police have expressed doubts about the explanation and are currently verifying their passports, work permits, residency details, and entry-exit records.

Authorities have yet to confirm any wrongdoing but stated that the individuals’ presence near a politically sensitive area during an active protest required thorough investigation.

Today’s rally at Victory Monument, led by the group "Uniting the Power of the Land for the Defence of Thai Sovereignty," marks the 84th anniversary of the monument and includes calls for national unity. Security has been tightened across the area.