Pichit slams PM as \'nation’s weakest link\' in fiery sovereignty rally

Pichit said the administration had failed to govern and had led Thailand to ruin, which was why the people needed to rise up and say: “We won’t let this country collapse.”

The final straw, he said, was the leaked audio clip of a conversation between Paetongtarn and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen. While the prime minister claimed it was merely a negotiation tactic, Pichit dismissed this as “a tactic of betrayal” and described the incident as “selling out the military leadership to Hun Sen”.

He posed a challenge to the public: “Will you stand with this government, or with the military that defends our sovereignty?” He added that “no one supports Paetongtarn’s government anyway” and declared that the audio clip would serve as proof of national failure and betrayal.

“Some say today’s rally is just about ousting the government—and that’s true. But the bigger cause is stopping a government that is destroying this country. Thailand can move forward without Paetongtarn,” he insisted.

“Paetongtarn is the weak point. If we want Thailand to stand strong, she must be removed from the political equation. Without her, the country is stronger. Without a Cambodian infiltrator, the country moves forward. Don’t talk to us about unity—we won’t unite with traitors. This country must rid itself of the Shinawatra regime and Paetongtarn.”

He concluded his speech by laying out three demands: