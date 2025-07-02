Vietnam issues urgent nationwidec warning as online scams surge

Vietnamese authorities have issued a nationwide alert over a surge in online scams, warning that cybercrime is becoming a serious and fast-growing threat across the country.

Addressing a recent anti-fraud awareness event, Colonel Nguyen Huy Luc, head of the Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention Department under the Ministry of Public Security, said online scams had become “more elaborate and harder to detect.”

Criminals are using increasingly sophisticated methods to defraud victims, including impersonating government officials, promoting fake investment platforms, issuing false service payment demands, and orchestrating romance scams, according to the colonel.

Police have identified several major scam tactics targeting Vietnamese citizens.

Fake police and government calls: Scammers impersonate police, prosecutors or court officials, accuse victims of serious crimes, and pressure them to transfer money or install fake apps that steal banking information.

“Help to recover lost money” scam: Fraudsters claim to be officials or lawyers offering to help victims reclaim previously lost funds. They use fake websites, documents and videos to gain trust, then demand additional payments, often defrauding the same person twice.