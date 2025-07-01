Vietnam approves dual citizenship law to attract skilled foreign workers

Vietnam has historically been concerned about the security risks posed by dual nationals, as the country has faced long periods of foreign invasions.

In the past century, Vietnam has fought wars against France, Japan, the United States, Cambodia, and China, and the country was only unified 50 years ago. Additionally, Vietnam was involved in military conflicts until the 1980s.

Today, many Vietnamese families send their children abroad to study, with many choosing the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Europe.

A significant number of young Vietnamese have stayed abroad, working for major tech companies such as Google, Meta, IBM, and Microsoft, and are heavily involved in science, technology, and finance. Some have also immigrated permanently.

According to a report from the state committee on overseas Vietnamese, there are approximately 6 million Vietnamese living in 130 countries and territories, with 80% residing in developed countries.

In reality, dual nationality holders can still live in Vietnam, but they face bureaucratic challenges and are restricted in certain rights.

Foreigners living in Vietnam also face various restrictions, including stringent visa requirements, limited access to real estate, and restrictions on banking services, such as stricter requirements for opening bank accounts, accessing home loans, or obtaining attractive interest rates for savings accounts.

However, last week, lawmakers relaxed name regulations to make it easier for foreigners to apply for Vietnamese nationality. Previously, Vietnam had strict regulations regarding the names of its citizens.

Resolution 57, one of the key pillars of the country’s reforms issued in December, focuses on developing science and technology and states that Vietnam will create a “special mechanism” to attract skilled Vietnamese expatriates and foreigners to live and work in the country.

This includes adjustments to nationality policies, granting the right to own homes and land, offering attractive salaries, and improving the work environment.

However, government officials, military personnel, and security staff will still be required to hold Vietnamese citizenship, with some exceptions.