Vietnam approves dual citizenship law to attract skilled foreign workers

According to Nikkei Asia, the legal changes, enacted last week, have removes requirement to renounce foreign citizenship for nationality applicants. Furthermore, the amendments eliminate the language proficiency and minimum residency requirements.
Vietnam is undergoing the largest reform in nearly 40 years, which includes changes to laws, government structures, and a relaxation of investment regulations to stimulate economic growth.
This year, Vietnam aims for an 8% economic growth rate, with expectations of double-digit growth in the coming years, aiming to become a high-income nation by 2045.
Vietnamese leaders see advanced technology as the key to progress, but the country is currently lacking individuals with cutting-edge experience in science and technology.
The change in nationality law is seen as the first step in attracting more foreigners to live and work in Vietnam.
The Vietnamese government believes this move will allow the country to leap ahead of its competitors in technology by 2030, especially in artificial intelligence and semiconductors.
On Monday (June 30), To Lam, the General Secretary of the Communist Party and the highest-ranking leader in Vietnam, stated:
“I urge overseas Vietnamese to return to their homeland, reconnect with their roots, support each other, and engage with the people in the country to make Vietnam stronger,” he said.
He added, “The homeland is always open to welcome ‘citizens far from home’ to work together in building and developing the country.”
Vietnam has historically been concerned about the security risks posed by dual nationals, as the country has faced long periods of foreign invasions.
In the past century, Vietnam has fought wars against France, Japan, the United States, Cambodia, and China, and the country was only unified 50 years ago. Additionally, Vietnam was involved in military conflicts until the 1980s.
Today, many Vietnamese families send their children abroad to study, with many choosing the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Europe.
A significant number of young Vietnamese have stayed abroad, working for major tech companies such as Google, Meta, IBM, and Microsoft, and are heavily involved in science, technology, and finance. Some have also immigrated permanently.
According to a report from the state committee on overseas Vietnamese, there are approximately 6 million Vietnamese living in 130 countries and territories, with 80% residing in developed countries.
In reality, dual nationality holders can still live in Vietnam, but they face bureaucratic challenges and are restricted in certain rights.
Foreigners living in Vietnam also face various restrictions, including stringent visa requirements, limited access to real estate, and restrictions on banking services, such as stricter requirements for opening bank accounts, accessing home loans, or obtaining attractive interest rates for savings accounts.
However, last week, lawmakers relaxed name regulations to make it easier for foreigners to apply for Vietnamese nationality. Previously, Vietnam had strict regulations regarding the names of its citizens.
Resolution 57, one of the key pillars of the country’s reforms issued in December, focuses on developing science and technology and states that Vietnam will create a “special mechanism” to attract skilled Vietnamese expatriates and foreigners to live and work in the country.
This includes adjustments to nationality policies, granting the right to own homes and land, offering attractive salaries, and improving the work environment.
However, government officials, military personnel, and security staff will still be required to hold Vietnamese citizenship, with some exceptions.