Defence Minister receives Chief of Defence Forces of Thailand

Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang hosted a reception in Ha Noi on Saturday for Chief of Defence Forces of Thailand Gen. Songwit Noonpackdee, who is on an official visit to Vietnam.

During the meeting, Giang stated that the elevation of Vietnam–Thailand relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership in May 2025 marked a historic milestone, ushering in a new chapter in the bilateral ties.

He affirmed that Vietnam always attached great importance to strengthening its close friendship and good cooperation with Thailand.