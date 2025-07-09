Hun Sen: ‘Thailand has dropped a rock on its own foot’

“I congratulate the Thai authorities and police for launching operations to crack down on online crimes within their territory. This effort contributes to reducing the flow of cybercrime into Cambodia — crimes that have long flourished unchecked across Thai territory,” he said, in a Facebook status posted today, July 8.

“This dismantling of online crime networks should have been done long ago, rather than delayed until now. In the past, such activities have caused numerous issues for Cambodia, particularly with crimes originating from Thai territory, especially along the border,” he added.