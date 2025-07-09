Hun Sen: ‘Thailand has dropped a rock on its own foot’

“I congratulate the Thai authorities and police for launching operations to crack down on online crimes within their territory. This effort contributes to reducing the flow of cybercrime into Cambodia — crimes that have long flourished unchecked across Thai territory,” he said, in a Facebook status posted today, July 8.
“This dismantling of online crime networks should have been done long ago, rather than delayed until now. In the past, such activities have caused numerous issues for Cambodia, particularly with crimes originating from Thai territory, especially along the border,” he added.
Hun Sen also used the occasion to deliver a pointed message, stating, “Thailand has dropped a rock on its foot!”
He was referring to what he described as selective enforcement and the political motivations behind the Thai investigations.
In his strongly worded remarks, he alluded to former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra — father of current suspended prime minister and Minister of Culture Paetongtarn Shinawatra — as someone who should also be investigated if Thai authorities are to remain consistent.
Regarding recent commentary, several Thai authorities, media outlets, and members of the public have claimed that the investigation and crackdown on Kok An are due to his close ties with me. Therefore, the Thai court should also launch an investigation into Thaksin, since it is widely known that Thaksin is extremely close to me, so close that he even has a reserved room at my home,” Hun Sen wrote.
“Let’s see if the Thai court dares to open an investigation into Thaksin or not,” he added.
Hong Raksmey
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network