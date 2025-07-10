This group of volunteer-professionals helps solarise Philippines’ Mindanao one solar panel at a time

Moreover, rooftop solar PV has the potential to decrease greenhouse gas emissions in Mindanao’s urban centres and surrounding municipalities by reducing demand for electricity from the grid, which is mostly produced by fossil fuels like coal.

Mindanao Goes Solar supports Mindanao Development Authority’s short-term goal of “50% renewable energy by 2030.¨ In the long term, meanwhile, their goal is to achieve a clean, just and equitable energy transition, switching from fossil fuels to renewable energy and optimising solar photovoltaic technology to meet the energy needs of every Mindanaoan household, business, and community.

The challenge, Ms. Donggay explained, is to heighten awareness and understanding of the benefits of solar to power consumers, policymakers and other stakeholders in Mindanao.

Promoting solar energy

To this end, Ms. Donggay is proud of how, for the past three years, Mindanao Goes Solar has been successfully aiding the promotion of the region’s local solar industry, both on the consumer and supplier side. Since its inception in 2022, the movement has spearheaded educational, creative, and engaging initiatives in the local language of Bisaya, such as the Solar Week broadcast, the Solar Talks series and campaigns like “Solar Suroy” and “SolAroundYou.”

“These projects help heighten awareness of solar to Mindanao power consumers while experiential promotions such as public solar charging stops and solar sheds, and solar outreach to remote communities like Siargao and the off-grid island in the Moro Gulf bring solar directly to the user,” Ms. Donggay shared.

Furthermore, the success of solar expos and exhibits in Mindanao’s key cities, such as Davao and Cagayan de Oro, connects solar service providers to potential clients while providing new knowledge about technology, policy and financing relevant to the public. All these help the young solar industry prosper in Mindanao.

Asia News Network had the chance to attend the Mindanao Goes Solar’s Davao Expo at the Abreeza Mall in Davao City last month, which featured over ten solar service providers, including AC Tech Solutions, CGAM Commercial, Flaretech, Gintong Tubig, Gizmo Etc., Greenergy, Lightbeam Solar, Pylon Energy, Solarhub, Sungrid Energy, and Sunstruct Solutions. The expo also included talks featuring solar energy experts in the region.

Overcoming roadblocks

Still, there are challenges, and Ms. Donggay identifies three of the biggest. These, however, don’t deter Mindanao Goes Solar from working towards their goals, with the team having actionable measures in place for each of these roadblocks.

For one, the local solar industry is still fledgling, meaning many service providers initially engaged have had difficulties staying in business for various reasons, Ms. Donggay shared. With this, the Mindanao Goes Solar secretariat conducts regular needs analyses to help solar suppliers with their specific needs while promoting the professionalisation of their businesses, such as in the acquisition of business permits and referrals to training when available.

Another difficulty, Ms. Donggay added, is the implementation of solar policy like Net Metering, to which Mindanao Goes Solar offers “knowledge sessions” from which relevant stakeholders could learn.

Finally, solar financing is difficult. To address this, Mindanao Goes Solar regularly engages with financial institutions and promotes any clean energy financing they may have, which makes solar PV affordable to Mindanao consumers.

What’s in the pipeline

On top of the aforementioned initiatives, Mindanao Goes Solar has a few more projects in the pipeline. “We are launching a list of verified solar service providers operating in Mindanao,” Ms. Donggay said. “This helps ensure that only credible and trustworthy solar services are offered to Mindanaoans. The effort supports the professionalisation of the industry with proper in-region maintenance services.”

She also mentioned that they are increasing the reach of their educational awareness and experiential campaigns to more Mindanao cities and off-grid communities in the coming months.

“The theory of change is that Mindanao Goes Solar becomes the primary communicator and knowledge sharing innovator of information related to solar in Mindanao,” Ms. Donggay said. “Thus, enriching the local solar ecosystem, fostering partnerships and helping the industry achieve solar adoption at scale.”

Philippine Daily Inquirer

Asia News Network