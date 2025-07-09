Bangkok and Shantou Commemorate 25 Years of Friendship with Symbolic Tree Planting

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and Mayor Chen Tao of Shantou Municipality, China, today joined forces to plant a Flame Tree, symbolising a quarter-century of friendly relations between their two cities.

The ceremony, held at Bangkok's iconic Lumphini Park, also marked the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Thailand and China.

The tree-planting event drew a host of dignitaries, including Torsak Chotimongkol, Chief Advisor to the Governor of Bangkok; Wisanu Subsompon, Deputy Governor; and Pornprom Vikitsreth, Advisor and Chief Sustainability Officer.

Senior officials from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), the Environment Department, and representatives from the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and the Teochew Association of Thailand were also in attendance.