Bangkok and Shantou Commemorate 25 Years of Friendship with Symbolic Tree Planting

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and Mayor Chen Tao of Shantou Municipality, China, today joined forces to plant a Flame Tree, symbolising a quarter-century of friendly relations between their two cities.
The ceremony, held at Bangkok's iconic Lumphini Park, also marked the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Thailand and China.
The tree-planting event drew a host of dignitaries, including Torsak Chotimongkol, Chief Advisor to the Governor of Bangkok; Wisanu Subsompon, Deputy Governor; and Pornprom Vikitsreth, Advisor and Chief Sustainability Officer.
Senior officials from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), the Environment Department, and representatives from the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and the Teochew Association of Thailand were also in attendance.
In a gesture of commitment to environmental sustainability, Mayor Chen Tao formally registered his participation in Bangkok's ambitious "1 Million Trees Project."
This initiative aims to expand green spaces, create natural air filters across the city, and enhance both the environment and the quality of life for residents. The Flame Tree planted today by the two mayors became the 2,012,286th tree added to the project.
Bangkok and Shantou officially established their friendly relations on 2nd March 2000, agreeing to cooperate across diverse fields including education, culture, tourism, economy, and trade.
This partnership has fostered continuous exchange activities between the two cities.
Notably, in February 2025, Governor Sittipunt led a BMA delegation to Shantou, where they planted a large Banyan tree at Haimin Park to commemorate their enduring friendship.
That Banyan, a symbol of prosperity and stability, perfectly mirrors the robust relationship between Bangkok and Shantou.
The current visit by the Shantou delegation provides yet another valuable opportunity for both sides to reaffirm their strong bond and mutual commitment to furthering cooperation and understanding.
The Flame Tree, which is the municipal tree of Shantou, was chosen for today's joint planting as it embodies beauty, sustainability, and the deep-rooted friendship between these two vibrant cities.