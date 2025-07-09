Bangkok Welcomes Home Thai Youth from US in Heartfelt Ceremony

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) extended a warm welcome today to a delegation of Thai youth and their families visiting from the United States, as part of the 14th "Thai Youth in USA Visit Homeland Project."
The event, held at Bangkok City Hall, saw Dr Wantanee Wattana, Permanent Secretary of the BMA, officiating the reception.
Dr Wantanee expressed her honour at representing the BMA in welcoming the group, explaining that Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt was unable to attend due to a prior engagement with a delegation from Shantou.
"I want everyone visiting today to feel incredibly welcome," Dr Wantanee stated. "Even though many of you have grown up far away in the United States, returning to Thailand and experiencing the roots of your Thai identity, culture, and traditions is deeply valuable and meaningful. You are all representatives of Thais living abroad, and I urge you to preserve your Thai heritage. No matter where you are in the world, we are proud of every single one of you, because we are all Thais."
She added, "Bangkok may not be the home you once knew, but it is always ready to be home for everyone. The BMA is committed to improving the city in every aspect, making it a truly liveable place for all. Thank you once again for your visit. I wish you all happiness during your time in Bangkok and every success for the 'Thai Youth in USA Visit Homeland Project.'"
Tor Saralamba, Consul-General of Thailand in Los Angeles, highlighted the parallels between Los Angeles and Bangkok as vast metropolises and diverse economic, social, and cultural hubs.
He underscored the project's core purpose: to allow young Thais living overseas to genuinely reconnect with their culture, way of life, and heritage.
The initiative has evolved over nearly four decades, initially focusing on strengthening overseas Thai communities through language and cultural education.
Key activities for the current delegation include paying respects to prominent figures and offering blessings, aiming to cultivate a profound love and connection to their motherland.
Surasak Wongkhaluang, President of the US side of the project, spoke of the importance of past exchange programmes that brought Thai youth to the US to experience American culture.
He expressed hope for the continuation of such beneficial initiatives and conveyed his gratitude to the BMA team for their warm and friendly reception.
The "14th Thai Youth in USA Visit Homeland Project" brings together 80 Thai youth aged 5-20, born and raised across various US states, along with 100 parents, and 20 committee members and chaperones, totalling 200 participants.
Their visit to Thailand, running from 29th June to 13th July 2025, includes offering blessings and participating in celebrations for His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen.
The programme also features educational tours showcasing Thailand's progress and community service activities in Bangkok and other provinces, all designed to foster a deep affection and connection to Thailand, the land of their ancestors. This biennial project was previously paused due to the pandemic.
Also present at the welcome were Rujira Arin, Deputy Director of the BMA's Culture, Sports and Tourism Department (CSTD), along with Thanadet Jankaew, Director of the CSTD's Culture and Tourism Office, and other CSTD officials.