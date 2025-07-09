Bangkok Welcomes Home Thai Youth from US in Heartfelt Ceremony

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) extended a warm welcome today to a delegation of Thai youth and their families visiting from the United States, as part of the 14th "Thai Youth in USA Visit Homeland Project."

The event, held at Bangkok City Hall, saw Dr Wantanee Wattana, Permanent Secretary of the BMA, officiating the reception.

Dr Wantanee expressed her honour at representing the BMA in welcoming the group, explaining that Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt was unable to attend due to a prior engagement with a delegation from Shantou.

"I want everyone visiting today to feel incredibly welcome," Dr Wantanee stated. "Even though many of you have grown up far away in the United States, returning to Thailand and experiencing the roots of your Thai identity, culture, and traditions is deeply valuable and meaningful. You are all representatives of Thais living abroad, and I urge you to preserve your Thai heritage. No matter where you are in the world, we are proud of every single one of you, because we are all Thais."

She added, "Bangkok may not be the home you once knew, but it is always ready to be home for everyone. The BMA is committed to improving the city in every aspect, making it a truly liveable place for all. Thank you once again for your visit. I wish you all happiness during your time in Bangkok and every success for the 'Thai Youth in USA Visit Homeland Project.'"

