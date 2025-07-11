Singaporean fugitive arrested in Thailand for suspected drug trafficking and handed over to CNB

CNB, in a statement late on July 9, said the man had been out of the country since July 27, 2023, and that the bureau had contacted its foreign counterparts for information on his whereabouts.

An arrest warrant was then issued for him for his suspected involvement in supplying drugs to associates for trafficking and sale in Singapore.

The man’s involvement in illegal activities was uncovered during CNB’s investigation into another drug trafficking case in July 2024.