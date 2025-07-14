Loikaw-Moebye-Pekhon-Pinlaung highway reopened after Tatmadaw took control of Moebye

After the military columns captured Moebye, the military columns continued to conduct counter-terrorism operations in the two villages of Wari Kaw Khu and Song Kaeng (Kayah), which dominate the terrain of the road, including the remaining 4.5 km of communication road between Moebye and Loikaw, from July 7. Four major battles took place, and the remaining 4.5 km of the road was completely captured by the Tatmadaw on the afternoon of July 11.
During the clashes between July 7 and 11, three armed insurgents were killed, 15 small arms and communication and related equipment were seized from the enemy, and some of the officers and soldiers were killed. There were a few injuries, according to sources.
With the reopening of the Pinlaung-Pekhon-Moebye-Loikaw communication road, people in Loikaw town can now travel to other areas via communication routes via Hopong, Taunggyi, Aungban, and Kalaw towns. The flow of goods into and out of Loikaw town will be easier and faster, which will help alleviate the difficulties, shortages, and high prices of basic food and consumer goods for local people in Loikaw town and other war-torn towns.
