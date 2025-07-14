Loikaw-Moebye-Pekhon-Pinlaung highway reopened after Tatmadaw took control of Moebye

With the reopening of the Pinlaung-Pekhon-Moebye-Loikaw communication road, people in Loikaw town can now travel to other areas via communication routes via Hopong, Taunggyi, Aungban, and Kalaw towns. The flow of goods into and out of Loikaw town will be easier and faster, which will help alleviate the difficulties, shortages, and high prices of basic food and consumer goods for local people in Loikaw town and other war-torn towns.

Eleven Media

Asia News Network