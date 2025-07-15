Hun Many warns Thais against using incident as justification for future provocations

However, he cautioned that this should not serve as a justification for future provocative actions that could escalate tensions between the two nations.
“Cambodia has always maintained our composure and utmost restraint to all provocations from the Thai side intending to escalate the situation, especially since the shooting and killing of a Cambodian soldier on May 28 and other subsequent actions of the same intent thereafter,” Many said via social media on July 13.
“This morning’s incident at Ta Mone Thom, regardless of whether it was premeditated or orchestrated, must not become a precedent for further provocations since the May 28 clash.
“Cambodia will not be fooled by any future attempts to escalate tensions. We stand firm in our commitment to peace and stability,” he emphasised.
Many also expressed concerns over the continued pattern of aggressive actions by Thailand, citing previous incidents, including threats to cut off internet services and cease oil and gas sales.
He noted that while these actions may have been isolated or done without the knowledge of official Thai authorities, they mirror a broader trend of behaviour that Cambodia has had to contend with.
Many who led a solidarity march reaffirming support for frontline soldiers said the Kingdom will not tolerate such provocations and that Cambodians will continue to monitor the situation closely.
He reiterated that Cambodia desires peace, good neighbourly relations and mutual development for the benefit of both nations.
In a separate post on July 9, Many addressed another troubling event: the placement of a Buddha statue by Thai soldiers in a disputed border area.
Many described this as another provocative action that contradicted Thailand’s claims of peaceful intentions.
He also reminded Cambodians of their responsibilities to remain vigilant, given the ongoing threats and risks posed by such actions.
“The black-clad Thai soldiers, in their actions, have once again sought to inflame tensions rather than ease them. These gestures do not reflect a genuine desire for peaceful resolution but rather aim to exploit the situation for their benefit,” he wrote.
He reiterated Cambodia’s stance on resolving border disputes with Thailand through peaceful means, highlighting the importance of adhering to the 2000 memorandum and utilising the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague to address unresolved territorial issues.
“We must all stand united as Cambodians and as part of our national defence force. The protection of our sovereignty, territorial integrity and national honour is paramount. We must continue to support our leaders in their efforts to seek peaceful solutions and uphold Cambodia’s rights through international law,” he concluded.
On June 18, Many, who serves as president of the Union of Youth Federation of Cambodia, led a solidarity march from Koh Pich to the Independence Monument in Phnom Penh.
The march, attended by over 100,000 people, expressed deep support for Cambodia's government, armed forces and a peaceful resolution of territorial disputes.
Many explained that the gathering was a show of trust in the government and military, not a threat, and reaffirmed Cambodia's commitment to resolving issues peacefully while supporting frontline soldiers.
Hong Raksmey
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network