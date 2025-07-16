Cambodia Defence minister demands public apology for assault on soldier at Ta Mone Thom

This demand was made in spite of the fact that the suspect has already been arrested by Thai authorities and is facing legal consequences.

Speaking today, July 15, at an event to welcome Cambodian peacekeepers returning from the Central Africa Republic, Defence Minister Tea Seiha explained that on July 13, the former Thai soldier initially approached to shake hands but then suddenly attacked the Cambodian.

“If there were just an apology, I would be satisfied. There could be an apology; I believe there has been an informal apology. However, it hasn’t been publicly announced that he apologised to Cambodia,” Seiha said.