Only 50% of requested relief funds received for earthquake victims, says UNOCHA

UNOCHA stated that additional support is urgently needed to ensure a continuous and effective humanitarian response for those impacted.
However, within the first 100 days following the earthquakes, the UN provided emergency aid to one million affected people, addressing basic needs such as shelter, food, and medical assistance, according to the report.
Beyond physical reconstruction, UNOCHA emphasised that recovery means restoring dignity and choice for affected families. Cash assistance from UNICEF has allowed families to decide for themselves whether to spend funds on food, medicine, or home repairs based on their most pressing needs.
"This financial aid has been a lifeline for my family during this difficult time," said a mother from Mandalay, who is caring for a child with disabilities.
The March 28 earthquake, which struck with devastating force, caused widespread destruction in urban and rural areas, leading to loss of life, damaged homes, infrastructure collapse, and disrupted livelihoods, UNOCHA reported.
Months after the disaster, affected families in Mandalay and Sagaing regions continue to struggle with recovery efforts. Thousands of displaced households remain in overcrowded and unsafe temporary shelters, with the onset of the monsoon season increasing risks of further hardship.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network