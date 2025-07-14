Several mild earthquakes recorded in northern Thailand and Myanmar

According to the department’s Earthquake Observation Division, two of the tremors occurred in Thailand.

The first quake struck at 8:06 a.m. on Monday in Wiang Nuea Subdistrict, Pai District, Mae Hong Son Province, with a magnitude of 2.1 and a depth of 1 kilometre. The epicentre was located at latitude 19.536° North and longitude 98.466° East.

The second quake occurred at 8:50 a.m. in Mueang Khong Subdistrict, Chiang Dao District, Chiang Mai Province, with a magnitude of 2.1 and a depth of 2 kilometres. The epicentre was located at latitude 19.356° North and longitude 98.739° East.

The remaining quakes were recorded in Myanmar, with magnitudes ranging from 3.3 to 4.7. As of the time of reporting, no property damage has been reported in Thailand, the division confirmed.