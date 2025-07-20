CMAC director: Thailand should seek ICJ ruling to end landmine confusion

“After Thai soldiers stepped on a landmine — with one losing a leg and two others suffering minor injuries — there were several ill-intentioned stories reported in Thai media that attempted to defame Cambodia,” he said via Facebook today, July 19.

“The Thai acting defence minister has requested that Cambodia clear all landmines and explosive remnants of war. Some frontline commanders have said that there were old landmines present, while some demining agencies have claimed that new mines were recently laid in Thai territory,” he added.

He also noted that some news outlets have claimed that the Thai government plans to bring the case to Cambodia, while others have suggested they will raise it with the UN.