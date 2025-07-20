CMAC director: Thailand should seek ICJ ruling to end landmine confusion

“After Thai soldiers stepped on a landmine — with one losing a leg and two others suffering minor injuries — there were several ill-intentioned stories reported in Thai media that attempted to defame Cambodia,” he said via Facebook today, July 19.
“The Thai acting defence minister has requested that Cambodia clear all landmines and explosive remnants of war. Some frontline commanders have said that there were old landmines present, while some demining agencies have claimed that new mines were recently laid in Thai territory,” he added.
He also noted that some news outlets have claimed that the Thai government plans to bring the case to Cambodia, while others have suggested they will raise it with the UN.
Ratana reiterated that the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention (Ottawa Treaty) clearly states the responsibilities of all state parties, particularly Article 5.
“As for possible newly laid mines in Thailand, there have been several social media claims that the Thai military placed them. There appears to be no proof that Thai authorities or demining NGOs have attempted to conduct a thorough investigation,” he said.
“At the same time, if Thailand wishes to bring this new landmine laid case to the UN, I trust that it will make good sense if Thailand and Cambodia bring this case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), an arm of the UN, he continued.
The Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority (CMAA) firmly rejected the Thai media accusations that Cambodia planted new mines along the border, calling the claims false and contrary to its principles.
In a July 18 press release, the CMAA emphasised that Cambodia, a country deeply affected by landmines, is committed to peace and a mine-free future.
As a signatory to the Ottawa Treaty, Cambodia has upheld its obligations and gained international recognition for its clearance efforts.
Addressing the recent incident in which Thai soldiers were injured by a landmine, CMAA stressed the importance of evidence-based investigation and warned against speculation.
The statement reaffirmed Cambodia’s commitment to humanitarian principles, cross-border cooperation and transforming border areas into peaceful zones, urging all parties to avoid unfounded accusations and instead focus on collaborative solutions.
Hong Raksmey
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network