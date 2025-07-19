Thaksin Threatens Cambodia Protest Over 'Fresh' Landmine as Hun Sen Talks End

Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has warned that Thailand will lodge a formal protest against Cambodia if investigations confirm that a Thai ranger stepped on a newly planted landmine along the border, whilst announcing an end to his personal diplomatic channels with Cambodian leadership.

Speaking to reporters at 3.25pm on Saturday at Wat Ban Rai temple in Kud Piman sub-district, Dan Khun Thot district, Nakhon Ratchasima, Thaksin addressed the incident involving a Thai ranger who stepped on a landmine at Chong Bok in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani province.

Military sources have indicated that analysis suggests an 80 percent probability that the explosive device was recently planted rather than a remnant from past conflicts.

"Both sides need to talk to each other. If we don't communicate, it won't lead to good results," Thaksin said. "We're currently analysing whether it's a new or old landmine."

When pressed about the military's assessment suggesting the device was likely newly planted, the former premier stated: "We'll have to address this according to protocol. We must lodge a protest following proper procedures, and after protesting, both sides need to sit down and talk."