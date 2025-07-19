Thaksin Threatens Cambodia Protest Over 'Fresh' Landmine as Hun Sen Talks End

Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has warned that Thailand will lodge a formal protest against Cambodia if investigations confirm that a Thai ranger stepped on a newly planted landmine along the border, whilst announcing an end to his personal diplomatic channels with Cambodian leadership.
Speaking to reporters at 3.25pm on Saturday at Wat Ban Rai temple in Kud Piman sub-district, Dan Khun Thot district, Nakhon Ratchasima, Thaksin addressed the incident involving a Thai ranger who stepped on a landmine at Chong Bok in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani province.
Military sources have indicated that analysis suggests an 80 percent probability that the explosive device was recently planted rather than a remnant from past conflicts.
"Both sides need to talk to each other. If we don't communicate, it won't lead to good results," Thaksin said. "We're currently analysing whether it's a new or old landmine."
When pressed about the military's assessment suggesting the device was likely newly planted, the former premier stated: "We'll have to address this according to protocol. We must lodge a protest following proper procedures, and after protesting, both sides need to sit down and talk."
Addressing concerns about Cambodia's tendency to operate outside established frameworks, Thaksin warned: "We'll address things as they should be addressed. If they do anything outside the rules, we'll have to take action."
When asked whether Thailand would appeal to international organisations if the landmine proved to be recently planted—potentially violating the Ottawa Treaty prohibiting anti-personnel mines—Thaksin noted that whilst Thailand has signed multiple treaties, "we haven't brought them up for use."
The Ottawa Convention prohibits the use, stockpiling, production and transfer of anti-personnel landmines and mandates their destruction.
In a significant shift, Thaksin announced he would no longer engage in personal diplomatic talks with Cambodian leaders, citing security concerns.
"There won't be any more [personal negotiations] because I'm afraid of being recorded as well," he said, apparently referencing concerns about private conversations being intercepted or documented.
This marks a notable change in approach for Thaksin, who has previously maintained informal diplomatic channels with regional leaders, including Cambodia's Hun Sen, to address bilateral issues outside official government protocols.
The incident has heightened tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border, where demarcation disputes and remnants from past conflicts have periodically strained relations between the neighbouring countries.
Thailand's military is continuing its investigation into the explosive device to determine its origin and age, with results expected to influence the government's formal response to Cambodia.