New Landmines Found on Thai Border: Military Blames Cambodia and Vows Retaliation

The Thai military has accused Cambodia of laying new anti-personnel landmines within Thai territory along the border, a move that directly violates the international Ottawa Convention.
Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the 2nd Army Area, announced on Saturday that eight recently planted mines were discovered during inspections in the Chong Bok area.
Lt Gen Boonsin detailed the findings, explaining that three mines were found at one location, placed on the ground surface, 40 centimetres apart and concealed by leaves. A second site revealed five more mines, similarly laid but spread out over approximately 90 centimetres.
He stressed that the clear markings on the recovered mines, coupled with their surface placement, indicated they were new. Older mines, he noted, would typically be covered by vegetation.
Crucially, the mines were found between 100 to 150 metres beyond the Cambodian military's deployment line, but firmly within Thai soil.
"The Suranaree Task Force will clear all of them with extreme caution," Lt Gen Boonsin stated, adding that hundreds more of the same type are believed to remain.
Diplomatic and Military Response
Lt Gen Boonsin confirmed that the findings would be reported to the Royal Thai Army Operations Centre, which will then formally brief the government.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is expected to lodge a complaint with the United Nations regarding Cambodia's breach of the Ottawa Convention, which prohibits the use, stockpiling, production, and transfer of anti-personpersonnel mines.
Regarding a military response, Lt Gen Boonsin was resolute. "It is the duty of the 2nd Army Area to proceed," he declared, adding that the military would not wait for government orders as it falls under direct military tactics.
"The 2nd Army Area can proceed with retaliation immediately." He clarified that details of any military action could not be disclosed.
Addressing Cambodian assertions that Thailand might have laid the mines in its own territory, Lt Gen Boonsin dismissed the claim as "impossible."
He explained that any such placement would require Thai soldiers to pass through their own lines with approval from commanders, which did not occur.
"They [the mines] must have been laid from the opposite side," he asserted, noting that Cambodia's denial was an expected response.
He added that the mine-laying incident took place before a troop adjustment in Chong Bok on 28th May.
"No military unit or commander would lay mines to harm their own subordinates. It's impossible. If it were true, it would be extremely heinous and unacceptable," he stated. "We view it as impossible, extremely vile and malicious. Suing the UN is about exerting pressure on the world stage. This area is Thai territory where the opposing side placed mines... It is clear that there was infiltration and mine laying during our patrol withdrawal."
He vowed that Thailand would "retaliate within appropriate limits and with decisiveness."
No Civilian Evacuations, But Border Clearances to Continue
Despite the gravity of the situation, Lt Gen Boonsin confirmed that there was no immediate need to evacuate civilians.
He pledged that the military would clear all mines along the border and construct new roads.
He also urged engineering troops to exercise extreme caution, expressing surprise that Cambodia would violate the Ottawa Convention.
While acknowledging the historical presence of old, often deteriorated mines, he stressed that these new discoveries were unexpected.
When questioned about the potential for more aggressive and "dirty" tactics from the Cambodian side, Lt Gen Boonsin admitted he had not anticipated such a breach, given both nations are signatories to the anti-personnel mine treaty.
"It is a new issue that we must monitor, and we must also look after our own personnel," he cautioned.
Regarding proposals to fence off the disputed areas, Lt Gen Boonsin explained that such action would require mutual consent from both countries, a matter for governmental discussion.
Without joint approval, protests or even clashes could ensue if one side proceeds unilaterally, as Cambodia often disputes sovereignty in these areas, including Chong Bok and the Ta Muen temples.
On the same day, Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesman for the Royal Thai Army (RTA), confirmed the situation, referencing Lt Gen Boonsin's report.
He reiterated that the discovery of newly laid mines in Thai territory, a clear violation of the Ottawa Convention, would be reported to the RTA and the government for formal protest via the UN. RTA Commander-in-Chief Gen Pana Klaewblaudtuk expressed deep regret for the injured personnel, assuring full medical care and welfare support.
Gen Pana also stated that proactive patrols were essential for border security, acknowledging the inherent risks. He stressed that the clear evidence of newly laid mines legitimises Thailand's military and diplomatic responses.
The RTA is committed to protecting national sovereignty and honour based on facts, to ensure international acceptance and avoid misrepresentation.
He emphasised that the Thai and Cambodian people are not adversaries, and border tensions should not escalate into hatred.
Finally, Gen Pana clarified that Thailand has not "closed" border checkpoints but has merely increased screening measures and adjusted operating hours.
He urged the public to trust military personnel working on the frontline and to maintain national unity during this sensitive period.