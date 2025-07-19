New Landmines Found on Thai Border: Military Blames Cambodia and Vows Retaliation

The Thai military has accused Cambodia of laying new anti-personnel landmines within Thai territory along the border, a move that directly violates the international Ottawa Convention.

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the 2nd Army Area, announced on Saturday that eight recently planted mines were discovered during inspections in the Chong Bok area.

Lt Gen Boonsin detailed the findings, explaining that three mines were found at one location, placed on the ground surface, 40 centimetres apart and concealed by leaves. A second site revealed five more mines, similarly laid but spread out over approximately 90 centimetres.

He stressed that the clear markings on the recovered mines, coupled with their surface placement, indicated they were new. Older mines, he noted, would typically be covered by vegetation.

Crucially, the mines were found between 100 to 150 metres beyond the Cambodian military's deployment line, but firmly within Thai soil.

"The Suranaree Task Force will clear all of them with extreme caution," Lt Gen Boonsin stated, adding that hundreds more of the same type are believed to remain.

Diplomatic and Military Response

Lt Gen Boonsin confirmed that the findings would be reported to the Royal Thai Army Operations Centre, which will then formally brief the government.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is expected to lodge a complaint with the United Nations regarding Cambodia's breach of the Ottawa Convention, which prohibits the use, stockpiling, production, and transfer of anti-personpersonnel mines.