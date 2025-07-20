Former Presidents, former National Assembly chair stripped of all Party positions

Chaired by Party General Secretary To Lam, the 12th Plenum of the 13th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam wrapped up its two working days on Saturday,
One of the significant outcomes of the meeting was the Central Committee’s decision to impose disciplinary measures on several former senior officials.
Specifically, it decided to remove all Party positions held by:
Nguyen Xuan Phuc, former Politburo member and former State President (April 2021 – January 2023);
Vo Van Thuong, former Politburo member and former State President (March 2023 – March 2024);
Vuong Dinh Hue, former Politburo member and former Chairman of the National Assembly (March 2021 – May 2024);
Le Minh Khai, former Party Central Committee Secretary and former Deputy Prime Minister (April 2021 – August 2024).
In addition, the Party Central Committee agreed to expel Nguyen Thi Kim Tien—a former member of the Party Central Committee and former Minister of Health—from the Communist Party of Vietnam, over violations committed during her tenure.
The plenum also approved the request for Do Duc Duy, member of the Central Committee and Minister of Agriculture and Environment, to be relieved of his membership in the 13th Party Central Committee. Similarly, Vo Chi Cong, an alternate member of the Central Committee and former Standing Committee member, as well as Head of the Commission for Communication and Mass Mobilisation of the Can Tho Party Committee, was permitted to step down from his alternate membership in the Central Committee.
Furthermore, the Central Committee provided opinions on personnel matters, enabling the Politburo to nominate a candidate for Minister of Agriculture and Environment for the remainder of the 2021–2026 term. The final appointment will require ratification by the 15th National Assembly.
Earlier, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh signed a decision assigning Tran Duc Thang, a member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Deputy Inspector-General of the Government Inspectorate of Vietnam, as acting Minister of Agriculture and Environment.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network