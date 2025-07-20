Former Presidents, former National Assembly chair stripped of all Party positions

Chaired by Party General Secretary To Lam, the 12th Plenum of the 13th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam wrapped up its two working days on Saturday,

One of the significant outcomes of the meeting was the Central Committee’s decision to impose disciplinary measures on several former senior officials.

Specifically, it decided to remove all Party positions held by:

Nguyen Xuan Phuc, former Politburo member and former State President (April 2021 – January 2023);

Vo Van Thuong, former Politburo member and former State President (March 2023 – March 2024);