Full mobilisation of central, local forces in preparation for incoming typhoon Wipha

“Clear assignment of responsibilities and effective coordination between units must be guaranteed,” he emphasised.

According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, as of 9 am on 20 July, the centre of the typhoon was located around 670km east of the Quang Ninh–Hai Phong coastline. The storm was moving rapidly, with its circulation leaning towards the south and west.

The typhoon is expected to enter the Gulf of Tonkin on Monday morning, maintaining wind speeds of level 10–11, with gusts up to level 14. Landfall is forecast for areas between northern Vietnam and Nghe An Province on Tuesday.

From Monday to Wednesday, the Northeast, the Red River Delta, Thanh Hoa, and Nghe An will see heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, with totals ranging from 200–350mm and isolated locations exceeding 600mm. Other areas in the North and North Central regions will receive 100–200mm, with some places experiencing more than 300mm.

As of 6.30 am Sunday, according to reports from the Standing Office for Civil Defence, Natural Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue, and provincial Border Guard Commands, a total of 54,300 vessels with nearly 227,200 crew members had been notified and accounted for, with guidance on the storm’s trajectory to facilitate proactive sheltering measures.

Viet Nam News

Asia News Network