Observations on the Thailand-Cambodia situation

1. What is the end state of the war?

The Cambodian government has made it clear that it aims to internationalise the issue, with the ultimate goal of revising the Thailand-Cambodia border. Thailand, on the other hand, seems to prefer maintaining the status quo, with no significant policy shift expected on this matter.

2. What marks the end of the fighting?

Like all conflicts, this one can be ended through "negotiations and a ceasefire." The issue lies in when a ceasefire can genuinely be implemented and what form the negotiations will take to resolve the ongoing crisis.

3. For the Thai government, negotiations are preferred to be bilateral.

However, Cambodia seeks a multilateral approach, pushing for the issue to be brought to international forums. This discrepancy makes it challenging to predict what form the negotiations will take and whether they will successfully bring the conflict to an end.

4. How will the future of the people on both sides unfold? How will the wounds be healed?

In terms of geopolitics, no country can simply "move" away from the other. The people living on both sides of the border will ultimately have to coexist.