China calls for calm over border clash

China called for calm and proper handling of the border conflict between Cambodia and Thailand and reaffirmed its willingness to continue to play a constructive role in promoting de-escalation.
Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the remarks during talks with Association of Southeast Asian Nations Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn in Beijing on Friday.
The meeting took place amid the ongoing border clash between Cambodia and Thailand, causing heavy casualties. Both nations have accused each other of initiating the attack and violating international law.
Malaysia, the current rotating chair of ASEAN, has launched mediation efforts. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in a social media post on Thursday that he had been in direct communication with his counterparts in Thailand and Cambodia, urging both sides to de-escalate tensions. He said both leaders had expressed their willingness to consider a ceasefire.
Speaking about the clashes along the Cambodia-Thailand border, Wang expressed deep concern over the loss of lives, calling the conflict "distressing and worrying".
Wang said the root causes of the dispute stem from unresolved legacies of Western colonialism. He urged all parties to remain calm and properly resolve differences.
At a time of mounting global uncertainty and turbulence, the hard-won peace and stability in East Asia must be valued and protected, Wang said.
He emphasised that ASEAN remains a top priority in China's neighbourhood diplomacy and voiced strong support for the group's growing role in regional and international affairs.
China appreciates and supports Malaysia's mediation efforts and encourages the continuation of dialogue and political settlement through the ASEAN Way, a framework that guides the bloc and its integration, Wang said.
As a close neighbour to both Cambodia and Thailand, China is committed to maintaining a fair and impartial position and stands ready to play a constructive role in reducing tensions and facilitating reconciliation, he added.
Kao thanked China for its efforts to encourage peace talks regarding the border conflict, affirming that the ASEAN chair is mediating in line with the spirit of the ASEAN Charter, the legal and institutional framework for the bloc. He expressed confidence that the leaders of the countries concerned possess the political wisdom to resolve the dispute.
"The risk of large-scale escalation remains low and economic interdependence and shared regional interests serve as 'buffers' against further escalation," said Du Lan, deputy director of the Department for Asia-Pacific Studies at the China Institute of International Studies.
As Cambodia and Thailand are both long-standing friends of China, Beijing does not wish to see the situation spiral, Du said, adding that China, together with ASEAN, will continue encouraging talks and promoting multilateral consultation platforms and crisis management mechanisms to play mediating roles.
Regarding the South China Sea issue, Wang called for enhanced cooperation between China and ASEAN to fully and effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, and to complete consultations on the Code of Conduct within the agreed timeline to jointly foster a narrative of peace, friendship, and cooperation.
Wang also called on China and ASEAN to strengthen unity and cooperation in opposing unilateralism, defending free trade and the multilateral trading system, and preserving the authority and integrity of both the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.
China Daily
Asia News Network