China calls for calm over border clash

China called for calm and proper handling of the border conflict between Cambodia and Thailand and reaffirmed its willingness to continue to play a constructive role in promoting de-escalation.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the remarks during talks with Association of Southeast Asian Nations Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn in Beijing on Friday.

The meeting took place amid the ongoing border clash between Cambodia and Thailand, causing heavy casualties. Both nations have accused each other of initiating the attack and violating international law.

Malaysia, the current rotating chair of ASEAN, has launched mediation efforts. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in a social media post on Thursday that he had been in direct communication with his counterparts in Thailand and Cambodia, urging both sides to de-escalate tensions. He said both leaders had expressed their willingness to consider a ceasefire.