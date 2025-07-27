Thai-Cambodian conflict and Trump’s ceasefire order

President Donald Trump’s demand is particularly noteworthy and raises several key observations:

1. President Trump did not merely issue a verbal call for a ceasefire; he also employed coercive diplomacy — non-military pressure, often used by global powers — to push for de-escalation.

2. This coercion came in the form of economic pressure, with the US announcing it would halt ongoing trade and tariff negotiations with both countries until fighting ceases.

3. This US pressure for a ceasefire strikes directly at what both warring states desire most: negotiations to ease economic fallout at home. Every country seeks access to the American market for its exports.