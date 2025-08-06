Malaysian Sultan Ibrahim arrives in Russia for his maiden state visit

The special aircraft carrying His Majesty touched down at the Vnukovo2 International Airport at 2.20 pm (7.20 pm Malaysian time).

Sultan Ibrahim was received upon arrival by Russian Science and Higher Education Minister Valery Falkov and Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry State Protocol Department acting director Georgiy Kuznetsov.

Present to welcome His Majesty at the airport were Russian Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister Alexander Pankin and Russian Ambassador to Malaysia Nayl Latypov.

Also present were Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, as the minister-in-attendance, Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin and Malaysian Ambassador to Russia Datuk Cheong Loon Lai.