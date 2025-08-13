Ad Hoc Centre for Thai-Cambodian Border Situation clarifies continued operations

Following news that the Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation would be deactivated soon due to improved stability along the Thai-Cambodian border, the official Facebook page of Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation posted an update on Wednesday (13 August).
The post clarified that the Ad Hoc Centre has not ceased its operations and continues to carry out its assigned duties to maintain security and stability along the border.
The page further explained that the operations of the Ad Hoc Centre must undergo careful and comprehensive assessments, considering strategic information and on-the-ground realities. This ensures that decisions align with national interests and the safety of the public.
The National Security Council (NSC) will continue to evaluate the situation and determine the next steps within its mandate and responsibilities.