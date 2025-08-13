Thailand grants temporary work permits for Cambodian nationals 

The Royal Gazette published on August 13, 2025, a Ministry of Interior announcement regarding an exemption to allow Cambodian nationals to remain and work in Thailand under special circumstances.
The exemption applies to those who had previously been granted work permits under Section 64 of the Alien Working Management Act 2017, but are unable to return to Cambodia due to the ongoing border control measures between Thailand and Cambodia.
The announcement follows the Thai and Cambodian governments elevating border control measures at all border checkpoints, which has impacted the ability of Cambodian workers to travel back to their home country.
These workers, who were allowed to work in Thailand on a temporary basis, are now allowed to continue their work in the country due to humanitarian reasons.
The announcement states that Cambodian nationals whose work permits or residency in border areas have expired since June 7, 2025, and who are unable to return to Cambodia, may stay in Thailand for an additional six months.
They are required to report to immigration officials within 15 days of the announcement and every 30 days thereafter.
Further, the Ministry of Interior clarified that this exemption is effective until the border control measures return to normal or the expiration of the specified duration.
The exemption may be revoked earlier in cases of criminal conviction, non-compliance, or other specified violations.
This special work permit extension comes in response to the ongoing restrictions at the Thai-Cambodian border and aims to address the humanitarian impact on workers caught in the middle of these circumstances.