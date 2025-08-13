Thailand grants temporary work permits for Cambodian nationals 

The Royal Gazette published on August 13, 2025, a Ministry of Interior announcement regarding an exemption to allow Cambodian nationals to remain and work in Thailand under special circumstances.

The exemption applies to those who had previously been granted work permits under Section 64 of the Alien Working Management Act 2017, but are unable to return to Cambodia due to the ongoing border control measures between Thailand and Cambodia.

The announcement follows the Thai and Cambodian governments elevating border control measures at all border checkpoints, which has impacted the ability of Cambodian workers to travel back to their home country.