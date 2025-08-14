Behind the scenes: 1-day mission of Second Army Chief to boost morale

Boonsin, accompanied by a helicopter, visited several operational bases in Surin and Si Sa Ket provinces to assess the situation and meet with soldiers. He also brought food from Mahasarakham University, prepared by students specifically for the troops, along with talismans as a gesture of encouragement.

A highlight of his visit was the presentation of Pahuraman amulets, which were specially crafted for soldiers. The amulet depicts the Pahuraman stepping on an AK-47, with inscriptions that protect against gunfire and explosives.

Boonsin explained that the amulet’s virtues include benevolence, safety, and invincibility.

Other religious gifts included Buddha amulets, Luang Pho Suriyan’s talismans, and sacred objects from Wat Chulamanee in Samut Songkhram, and Phra Ajarn Chi Thanasilo’s protective charms. These gifts were intended to strengthen the soldiers’ spirits.