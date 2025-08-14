Behind the scenes: 1-day mission of Second Army Chief to boost morale

Boonsin, accompanied by a helicopter, visited several operational bases in Surin and Si Sa Ket provinces to assess the situation and meet with soldiers. He also brought food from Mahasarakham University, prepared by students specifically for the troops, along with talismans as a gesture of encouragement.
A highlight of his visit was the presentation of Pahuraman amulets, which were specially crafted for soldiers. The amulet depicts the Pahuraman stepping on an AK-47, with inscriptions that protect against gunfire and explosives.
Boonsin explained that the amulet’s virtues include benevolence, safety, and invincibility.
Other religious gifts included Buddha amulets, Luang Pho Suriyan’s talismans, and sacred objects from Wat Chulamanee in Samut Songkhram, and Phra Ajarn Chi Thanasilo’s protective charms. These gifts were intended to strengthen the soldiers’ spirits.
Boonsin also visited soldiers injured during an operation in the border area on August 9 at Sunpasitthiprasong Hospital in Ubon Ratchathani, including SM1 Thani Paha, who lost part of his lower leg in a landmine explosion while on patrol.
Boonsin met with Thani’s parents, expressing solidarity. He also spoke with two other soldiers, Pvt Pakphum Chaisura, who sustained arm and back injuries, and Pvt Thananchai Kraiwong, who suffered ear damage. Interestingly, Thananchai was wearing a Pahuraman amulet, given by Boonsin himself.
Thananchai shared that he narrowly avoided stepping on the mine, though he was walking in front, while Thani, walking behind, was the one severely injured by the explosion.
Boonsin visited Surin Hospital to see Sgt Theerapol Piakanthi, a ranger from unit 2601, and received a warm reception from the hospital staff and patients' families.
When asked about his retirement extension, Boonsin said that his focus remains on working diligently until his tenure ends on September 30, 2025, and that it is not for him to comment on his future.
Regarding soldier protection after repeated landmine incidents, Boonsin stressed enhanced surveillance and the use of remote detection tools, reassuring the media that the landmines found were new.
On the sensitive issue of Ta Kwai Temple, which lies in disputed territory, Boonsin reaffirmed Thailand's commitment to reclaiming it through every available diplomatic avenue. The most critical challenge, he noted, is fostering genuine cooperation in the General Border Committee (GBC) framework.
Lastly, Boonsin addressed concerns about the recent evacuation on August 12. He assured border residents that they should not be alarmed by media posts, urging them to follow official updates from community leaders and security officials.
He also invited the public to a religious ceremony at Wat Pa Sri Kunaram in Udonthani on August 16, where he will present the "Luang Pho Yai Chokdee" Buddha statue.