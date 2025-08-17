Lancang-Mekong nations pledge unity

Foreign ministers from China, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam pledged on Friday to strengthen solidarity, openness and cooperation across various fields in the face of a complex and severe international landscape.

At the 10th Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Anning, Southwest China's Yunnan province, they also vowed to uphold multilateralism, safeguard free trade, step up the fight against cross-border crime, jointly tackle challenges, and work together to maintain peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

The two-day meeting, which concluded on Friday, adopted three outcome documents outlining progress on the LMC's action plan, identifying new projects to be funded in the coming year, and setting out ways to strengthen cooperation on non-traditional security issues.

Initiated and launched in 2015, the LMC is an innovative type of regional cooperation mechanism among the Lancang-Mekong countries. The Lancang-Mekong region refers to the countries along the Mekong River, known as the Lancang River in China.