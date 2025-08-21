Myanmar says parliament will convene only after all phased election results are announced

The clarification was made in response to questions about whether parliament would be called after the first phase of the 2025 elections or only after all phases had been completed. The UEC emphasised that, based on its announcement No. (55/2025) issued on August 18, 2025, the first phase of the multi-party general elections for various legislatures will be held on December 28, 2025 (Sunday). The commission also said that the dates for subsequent phases will be announced in due course.
Accordingly, only after the phased elections are fully conducted and results announced will the parliament be convened in line with Article 123 of the 2008 Constitution, the UEC reiterated.
Earlier, the UEC had already designated constituencies for the upcoming 2025 multi-party general elections. By notification No. (50/2025), constituencies for the Pyithu Hluttaw (Lower House) were defined; by No. (51/2025), constituencies for the Amyotha Hluttaw (Upper House); by No. (52/2025), constituencies for Region or State Hluttaws; and by No. (53/2025), constituencies for Region or State Hluttaw ethnic affairs representatives—all announced on August 15, 2025.
Based on these announcements, the constituencies for this year’s elections are as follows. The Pyithu Hluttaw will have 330 constituencies under the First-Past-the-Post (FPTP) system. The Amyotha Hluttaw will have 110 constituencies under the Mixed-Member Proportional (MMP) system, comprising 84 FPTP constituencies and 26 Proportional Representation (PR) constituencies. The Region and State Hluttaws will have 364 constituencies under the MMP system, with 322 FPTP constituencies and 42 PR constituencies. In addition, there will be 29 constituencies for the Region or State Hluttaw ethnic affairs representatives.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network