Myanmar says parliament will convene only after all phased election results are announced

Accordingly, only after the phased elections are fully conducted and results announced will the parliament be convened in line with Article 123 of the 2008 Constitution, the UEC reiterated.

Earlier, the UEC had already designated constituencies for the upcoming 2025 multi-party general elections. By notification No. (50/2025), constituencies for the Pyithu Hluttaw (Lower House) were defined; by No. (51/2025), constituencies for the Amyotha Hluttaw (Upper House); by No. (52/2025), constituencies for Region or State Hluttaws; and by No. (53/2025), constituencies for Region or State Hluttaw ethnic affairs representatives—all announced on August 15, 2025.