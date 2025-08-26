Surin reopens temporary shelters amid Thai-Cambodian border tensions

The Surin Provincial Command Centre for Air Raid Evacuations announced at 7am on Tuesday (August 26) that, while the situation remained calm, the shelters were being activated under the province’s evacuation and border security plan to ensure readiness.
Officials said the move aimed to streamline coordination with state agencies and local temples, and to avoid delays in relief operations, particularly concerning budget approval and disbursement procedures.
The decision comes after shelters had been formally closed on August 10, raising concerns that a sudden evacuation might not be carried out quickly enough if violence flared again.
Authorities stressed that reopening the centres in advance was a precautionary measure to guarantee timely and effective assistance for residents should an emergency arise.