Patriotic voices urge rise of ‘Ta Phraya Hero II’

The so-called “Poipet raid” proved consequential, Army Commander-in-Chief Gen Serm Na Nakhon signed orders transferring Lt Col Prajak to a non-combat post as head of general studies at the Infantry Training Centre in Pran Buri, Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

In late 1977, Prajak gave an interview to a magazine reflecting on his decision to lead the cross-border “Poipet raid.”

“I did it because I believed the nation’s dignity was greater than my personal future. Even if I were to face a firing squad or be expelled from the service, I had to act, for the honour of being Thai. No one has the right to invade us,” he declared.

Another line of his became etched in the public memory:

“When I am responsible, I cannot just wait for orders. If they can strike us, then we can strike them back.”

Today, as nationalist voices criticise the perceived conciliatory stance of Lt Gen Amarit Boonsuya, the First Army Area commander, in handling the Thai–Cambodian border crisis, some are calling for a leader with the same boldness shown by Prajak of CRMA Class 7.

The making of the “Ta Phraya Hero”

The origins of Prajak’s legendary status date back to the turbulent Thai–Cambodian border conflicts of 1977, when Khmer Rouge forces repeatedly crossed into Thailand to attack villages and security posts.

The first incident occurred on the night of January 28, 1977, when Khmer Rouge troops stormed a Border Patrol Police base and three villages, Ban Noi Parai, Ban Kok Kho and Ban Nong Dor, in Ta Phraya district, Prachinburi province (today part of Sa Kaeo). The assault left around 30 Thai villagers dead.

Prajak led Thai troops in a fierce counter-attack, killing scores of Khmer Rouge fighters on Thai soil. Local media hailed him as the “Hero of Ban Noi Parai.”

The second incident came on August 2, 1977, when Khmer Rouge units struck again, attacking a Border Patrol Police base and massacring residents of San Ro Changan and Ban Sa Nge villages, leaving 29 dead and many more injured.

Prajak again led his men in a bold counter-offensive, reportedly ordering artillery fire until the last shells were spent before pushing his troops across the border as far as Poipet, Cambodia.

Following these brutal clashes, the press gave Prajak a new title: the “Ta phraya Hero,” in recognition of his role in defending Ta Phraya district and taking the fight back to the Khmer Rouge.

The true prototype of the “Burapa Payak”

In late 1977, the Young Turks (Class 7 of the CRMA) backed Gen Kriangsak Chamanan in a coup that toppled the government of Prime Minister Thanin Kraivichien, paving the way for Kriangsak to become premier.

Following this shift, Lt Col Prajak returned to Prachinburi and was promoted to Colonel, taking command of the 2nd Infantry Regiment, Queen’s Guard (Burapa Payak).

The elite unit would soon face a new challenge on the Cambodian border.

By early 1979, Cambodia’s political landscape had changed dramatically. The Heng Samrin faction, supported by the Vietnamese army, had overthrown the Khmer Rouge regime. This upheaval triggered a massive flow of Cambodian refugees into Thailand.

The UNHCR, working with the Thai government, set up refugee camps at Ban Nong Chan and Non Mak Mun in Ta Phraya district, Prachinburi province.

On June 22, 1980, Vietnamese and Heng Samrin troops launched an attack on the Nong Chan and Non Mak Mun refugee camps.

Col Prajak, as commander of the Burapa Tigers, ordered his men to counter-attack and push the enemy back across the border. Two days later, “Commander Prajak” directed another sweep against Vietnamese and Heng Samrin forces around Ban Nong Chan, leaving 52 enemy soldiers dead and capturing a large cache of weapons and equipment.

These actions cemented the reputation of Col Prajak and the Burapa Payak. To this day, Thais still recall the names “Lt Col Prajak” or “Commander Prajak” with reverence for their role in defending the eastern frontier.

Pracha Burapawithi