Parking crackdown fuels drive for safer roads after Hanoi bridge fire

They are required to take strict action against encroachment and unauthorised use of road safety corridors and road land, bearing full responsibility for any violations or safety hazards that threaten road infrastructure in their localities.

The ministry emphasised that incidents like the Vinh Tuy Bridge fire must not be repeated. All review results must be submitted to the ministry by September 25 for reporting to the Prime Minister.

Local authorities must also prepare relocation plans for any parking areas situated within protected road infrastructure zones by October 30.

Furthermore, Minister Tran Hong Minh assigned the State Authority for Construction Quality Inspection to collaborate with Hanoi authorities in assessing the structural impact of the fire and proposing solutions by September 15.

Viet Nam News

Asia News Network