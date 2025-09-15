One-month clearance finds 349 landmines near Cambodian border

Col Siwa Whang-akat, spokesman for the Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC), on Sunday (September 14) released results of clearance operations supporting the 2nd Army Area in Phu Makua, Chong An Ma and Chong Bok, following the ceasefire declaration with Cambodia.
He said patrols have been conducted continuously, with nine demining teams deployed in Phase 1 from August 10–23. During this period, teams successfully cleared 122 anti-personnel mines, four anti-vehicle mines, 50 unexploded ordnance items, and 1,575 abandoned explosive devices.
In Phase 2, from August 29 to September 21, ten additional teams were mobilised in the same areas. As of September 11, they had removed 227 anti-personnel mines, 25 unexploded ordnance items, and 467 abandoned explosive devices.
Beyond clearance and disposal in former conflict zones and areas posing risks to civilians, TMAC units have also carried out awareness campaigns. These included warning local communities about the dangers of landmines and unexploded ordnance, which may remain in residential zones and farmland.