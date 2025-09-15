One-month clearance finds 349 landmines near Cambodian border

Col Siwa Whang-akat, spokesman for the Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC), on Sunday (September 14) released results of clearance operations supporting the 2nd Army Area in Phu Makua, Chong An Ma and Chong Bok, following the ceasefire declaration with Cambodia.

He said patrols have been conducted continuously, with nine demining teams deployed in Phase 1 from August 10–23. During this period, teams successfully cleared 122 anti-personnel mines, four anti-vehicle mines, 50 unexploded ordnance items, and 1,575 abandoned explosive devices.