Army chief tells 1st, 2nd Army to watch border closely

Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suwaree on Wednesday (October 1, 2025) dismissed reports of gunfire entering Thai territory in the Second Army Region, saying investigations found no evidence of weapon use, either small arms or grenade launchers.

He stressed that over the past two to three weeks, Cambodia had been attempting to use international communication channels to pressure Thailand’s image, but the Thai side has been able to respond and clarify the facts to the global community.

He said Cambodia’s tactics have taken two main forms: organised mobilisation of people in Sa Kaeo province, such as gatherings at Ban Nong Ya Kaeo and Ban Nong Chan in Khok Sung district, and the use of weapons in the Second Army Area.

Thailand, he noted, had assigned civilian administrative officials rather than military personnel to maintain order, preventing Cambodia from exploiting the issue on the international stage.

Asked about concerns ahead of the upcoming ASEAN Summit in Malaysia, Winthai said the situation must be monitored on a daily basis and it was too early to give a clear assessment, as many factors must be considered. However, he affirmed that the army is prepared to respond to all scenarios.