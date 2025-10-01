Army chief tells 1st, 2nd Army to watch border closely

Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suwaree on Wednesday (October 1, 2025) dismissed reports of gunfire entering Thai territory in the Second Army Region, saying investigations found no evidence of weapon use, either small arms or grenade launchers.
He stressed that over the past two to three weeks, Cambodia had been attempting to use international communication channels to pressure Thailand’s image, but the Thai side has been able to respond and clarify the facts to the global community.
He said Cambodia’s tactics have taken two main forms: organised mobilisation of people in Sa Kaeo province, such as gatherings at Ban Nong Ya Kaeo and Ban Nong Chan in Khok Sung district, and the use of weapons in the Second Army Area.
Thailand, he noted, had assigned civilian administrative officials rather than military personnel to maintain order, preventing Cambodia from exploiting the issue on the international stage.
Asked about concerns ahead of the upcoming ASEAN Summit in Malaysia, Winthai said the situation must be monitored on a daily basis and it was too early to give a clear assessment, as many factors must be considered. However, he affirmed that the army is prepared to respond to all scenarios.
Meanwhile, Army Commander-in-Chief Gen Phana Klaewplodthuk instructed the First and Second Army Area commanders to closely monitor the border situation and maintain the highest level of readiness. He emphasised the need for troops to carry out their duties with patience and restraint in order to prevent any escalation.
On the issue of MOU43, He said Thailand has consistently abided by and implemented the agreement, even though Cambodia has violated it more than 500 times. These violations, he noted, have resulted only in protests rather than any substantive resolution or amendment.
Whether the MOU is to be revoked or maintained lies with the executive branch, but regardless of the decision, the army will continue to operate under its commanders’ orders within the framework of the law and existing agreements.
Winthai said the matter requires both “determination and sincerity” on the part of the executive branch, which has mechanisms to address it.
He stressed that the military has not neglected the issue, noting that whenever violations occurred, protests were lodged through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and discussions were held at the local level.
However, these measures have never led to concrete solutions, allowing the problem to accumulate for more than 20 years.
Asked whether the security sector wished to see MOU43 maintained, Winthai replied that several aspects must be considered. Operational units already have the necessary information, but the lack of progress in addressing violations has prolonged the issue until now.
He also addressed the Hataitip Fund under the Chulabhorn Foundation, which Princess Chulabhorn Walailak established with a personal donation of 1 million baht to build fences and bunkers along the Thai-Cambodian border. Donations have since surpassed 100 million baht.
The spokesman said that the construction of border fences must be assessed on a case-by-case basis. Where clarity exists and implementation is possible, work will proceed, particularly in areas with illegal crossings or where national security is directly affected, as a demonstration that Thailand has tangible measures against unlawful activities.
For areas still lacking clarity, decisions must await the process of the Thai-Cambodian Joint Boundary Commission (JBC).
As for whether the fences will be permanent structures or electronic barriers, Winthai admitted that no details have yet been determined, and no conclusion has been reached.