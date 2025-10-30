27 Singaporeans, 7 Malaysians wanted for suspected links to Cambodia scam ring

The 34 suspects are currently out of Singapore, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a statement on Oct 29, adding that it is working with its international counterparts to locate and arrest them.
These suspects are believed to be linked to 15 people charged in September over links to the scam syndicate.
The SPF conducted a joint enforcement operation with the Cambodian police on Sept 9 against the organised criminal group that was involved in a government official impersonation scam targeting Singapore victims.
The group was believed to be operating from a scam compound in Phnom Penh and is allegedly responsible for 438 cases involving losses of at least $41 million (US$30.34 million).
Following the initial enforcement operation in Cambodia, 15 suspects were nabbed. They comprise 12 Singaporeans, two Malaysians and one Filipino national.
They were arrested in Singapore and charged on Sept 11 and 12 for being members of a locally linked organised criminal group.
Through further investigation and evidence gathered in Cambodia, police identified another 27 Singaporeans and seven Malaysians as members of the organised criminal group.
They are also believed to have operated out of the scam compound in Phnom Penh.
The 27 Singaporeans are: Ng Wei Liang, Andrew Tay Jing An, Finan Siow, Francis Tan Thuan Heng, Jonathan Pek Ser Siang, Lam Yong Yan, Leon Chia Tee Song, Lim Ee Siong, Wong Yao Zong, Clarence Ng Jun Rong, Dilwin Tay Meng Wei, Dinesh, Kiang Wayne, Lam An Tuyen Daniel, Lim Jing En Kyan, Neo Zhi Bin, Ngiam Siow Jui, Phua Sheng Kai Audric, Poh Yang Ting, Sim Zong Yuan, Tan Darren, Tan Kai Siang, Tan Li Sen, Wayne Soh You Chen, Xavier Kho Yong Jun, Lee Jian Hao Jayen and Sie Eng Fa Brian.
The seven Malaysians are: Tang Soon Fai, Kang Liang Yee, Tang Soon Wah, Hoe Ming Wei, Pang Han Ee, Bernard Goh Yie Shen and Yip Chee Hoe.
The SPF is working with Interpol to issue Red Notices against these suspects.
Investigations against the group are ongoing.
“The SPF will spare no effort to pursue criminals who base their operations locally or overseas and target Singapore,” it said.
“We will work closely with foreign law enforcement agencies to bring them to justice.”
It also urged anyone with information on their whereabouts to call the SPF hotline on 1800-255-0000 (or +65 6255 0000 for overseas callers) or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness
All information received will be kept strictly confidential, it said.
Gabrielle Andres
The Straits Times
Asia News Network