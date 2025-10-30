27 Singaporeans, 7 Malaysians wanted for suspected links to Cambodia scam ring

The 34 suspects are currently out of Singapore, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a statement on Oct 29, adding that it is working with its international counterparts to locate and arrest them.

These suspects are believed to be linked to 15 people charged in September over links to the scam syndicate.

The SPF conducted a joint enforcement operation with the Cambodian police on Sept 9 against the organised criminal group that was involved in a government official impersonation scam targeting Singapore victims.

The group was believed to be operating from a scam compound in Phnom Penh and is allegedly responsible for 438 cases involving losses of at least $41 million (US$30.34 million).