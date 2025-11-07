I’m in charge of Whoosh now, says Indonesia President Prabowo of high-speed railway project

President Prabowo Subianto has insisted that responsibility for the debt incurred by the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway, dubbed Whoosh, ultimately lies with him, as the government considers covering its loans using the state budget.

“I’m now responsible for Whoosh,” the President said at the launch of the new Tanah Abang train station on Tuesday, emphasising that public transportation should not be judged by its financial losses but by the benefits it brings to the people.

“There’s no problem, because we pay [the debt amounting to] Rp 1.2 trillion [US$71.81 million] annually. The benefits, such as reduced traffic, less pollution and faster travel, must all be taken into account,” he said.

Prabowo described railway projects as part of the public service obligation (PSO), in which the government subsidises 60 per cent of the cost while the public covers 20 per cent. He added that if the administration continues to crack down on corruption, there would be “sufficient funds available” to serve the people, including to cover Whoosh’s debts.

“The money comes from the people, from taxes and the nation’s wealth. Therefore, we must prevent any leakage. We must put an end to abuse and corruption. The people’s money cannot be stolen, and we will ensure that public services are returned to the people,” he said.

The President also instructed that the high-speed railway project be extended to Banyuwangi, East Java, broadening the expansion plan that was initially intended to reach only Surabaya, also in East Java.

Coordinating Infrastructure and Regional Development Minister Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono revealed on Monday that the repayment of Whoosh’s debt may be backed by the government and funded through the state budget.