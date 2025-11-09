How former Filipino inmates find redemption, one brew at a time

Mark’s story of pride

Mark remembers laughing when Fr. Bargayo Jr. said that he would one day manage a coffee cart. After six years and four months in prison, he had lost confidence. He could not look people in the eye; unworthiness had become a habit.

Then Ex-Preso arrived. Within a month, Mark, who admitted he had no skills, learned to drive, to pull a perfect espresso, to tinker with and repair a coffee machine, and slowly, to reclaim himself. “Kung hindi ako nakulong, malamang patay na ako,” he recalls.

“I never imagined people would talk to me, thank me, and even smile—because of my coffee”

Today, Mark is living his best life: free of vice, earning from honest work, and with self-respect. With a smile, he says, “I never imagined people would talk to me, thank me, and even smile—because of my coffee.”

His scars remain, but so does grace. Before Ex-Preso, he was hiding. Now, he’s seen! His proudest moment? Hearing his mother say she is proud of him.

Armel’s story of acceptance

Armel spent 21 years behind bars—a “colourful captivity,” he muses. During that time, he earned a degree in commerce, majored in entrepreneurship, and volunteered as a teacher. When freedom finally came, it was not what he expected. He intimates that he prayed for release but should have prayed to be ready instead.

He was haunted by anxiety and chose to live apart from family, admitting that it’s hard to give what you don’t have. While he is currently working to piece himself together to eventually go home healed, restored, and complete, Ex-Preso has given him the chance to piece himself back together. So with each cup Armel brews, he utters a prayer, whispered for whoever will drink it. This, he says, is his way of giving back.

He has accepted that some will continue to judge him. “I can’t change how they see me. But I can work on becoming better,” says Armel.

His speciality is “C’ARMEL” Macchiato, the drink named after me, he chuckles. “Imagine, galing po ako sa loob, na-spell ko ang macchiato!” The joke lands, but behind it is courage. Armel can dream again. His hopes are modest and mighty at once—to own a small home, support his child, live quietly, and help those still waiting for their break of dawn.

On precision, patience, and dignity

Ex-Preso is, at heart, a ministry of restoration. It teaches precision and patience—grinding, tamping, calibrating—but also the deeper craft of dignity… showing up on time, earning trust, being accountable, and standing tall.

There is still a long road ahead. Freedom demands steady work, and healing takes time. But the smell of coffee makes the road of Ex-Preso enticing.

Six thousand cups and counting… and that’s just the beginning. Each new booking sustains livelihoods, funds formation, and tells a simple story—that people can change, with our help and a “little kindness.”

Reggie Aspiras

Philippine Daily Inquirer

Asia News Network