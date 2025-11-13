Malaysia plans to develop nuclear energy

Malaysia's exploration of nuclear energy will be carried out in a phased and science-based manner to diversify the national energy mix and enhance its reliability and affordability, said Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof.
Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA), said the initiative forms part of Malaysia's long-term commitment to strengthening energy security and achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
He said when officiating the International Conference on Nuclear Energy (ICNE 2025) on November 11 that this exploration is not a sudden shift, but a carefully phased, science-based process to diversify the energy mix and strengthen energy security and affordability.
Fadillah said that Malaysia's nuclear energy exploration will be guided by three key principles: safety, transparency and sustainability – with decisions made based on scientific data, public engagement and international best practices.
He added that nuclear energy exploration is embedded within the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) and complements the National Energy Policy (NEP) 2022–40 to support a low-carbon and resilient energy future.
Current initiatives include enhancing the Atomic Energy Licensing Board's (AELB) capacity, building technical expertise through global collaboration and promoting transparent public dialogue on the safe use of nuclear energy.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network