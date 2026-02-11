Missing Polish historian located in Phnom Penh, in poor condition

His sister, Kamila Rind, said he is now in the hospital and is suffering from memory loss, leaving him unable to recall what happened during the period he was missing.

“He has been found, and he’s in a very bad state,” she said, adding that he appeared to have been robbed of all his belongings, including his documents, phone, shoes and glasses.

Rind said residents recognised him from photos shared online after spotting him in a park, then contacted the family.

She said he had lost around 15 kilograms and was malnourished, to the point that relatives struggled to recognise him.