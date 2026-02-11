Missing Polish historian located in Phnom Penh, in poor condition

His sister, Kamila Rind, said he is now in the hospital and is suffering from memory loss, leaving him unable to recall what happened during the period he was missing.
“He has been found, and he’s in a very bad state,” she said, adding that he appeared to have been robbed of all his belongings, including his documents, phone, shoes and glasses.
Rind said residents recognised him from photos shared online after spotting him in a park, then contacted the family.
She said he had lost around 15 kilograms and was malnourished, to the point that relatives struggled to recognise him.
Mielcarek was reported missing after he last spoke to his family on January 21, following travel from Siem Reap to Phnom Penh.
His phone was later traced to the area near Streets 164 and 149 on January 22.
The final recorded login was on Street 111 on January 25, after which the device was deactivated.
The case drew growing concern among relatives and prompted involvement from multiple authorities and diplomatic offices.
Rind said her brother is a Polish citizen with UK residency and that London’s Metropolitan Police opened a missing person investigation.
She added that Interpol was notified, as were the Polish Embassy in Bangkok and the Honorary Consulate of Poland in Phnom Penh.
The family also shared missing-person alerts in Polish social-media communities across Cambodia, Vietnam and Thailand, countries Mielcarek had previously visited.
Rind said she had been particularly worried about his safety, given his mental health condition and the risks of travelling alone in Cambodia.
Authorities said his last known location was in central Phnom Penh, and urged anyone who may have information about Mielcarek’s movements during the period he was missing to come forward and assist with ongoing inquiries.