No plan to deport Uyghurs to China, Phumtham says amid pressure on govt

However, he clarified that this matter arose due to recent expressions of concern by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. The issue was mentioned during the meeting, but it was emphasised that relevant legal frameworks must be reviewed to ensure any actions comply with the law, avoiding problems for Thailand and the international community. Officials were tasked with examining appropriate measures if such a situation were to occur.

Phumtham, who also serves as deputy prime minister, clarified that there had been deportation of Uyghurs from Thailand in the past. He said there were also no immediate plans to deport them, denying reports that claimed the deportation to China was scheduled for Monday (January 20).

Meanwhile, reporters were surprised to see a vehicle from the Office of the Attorney-General arriving to transport prosecutors from the National Security Council (NSC) building. It is unusual for the Office of the Attorney-General to participate in such meetings.