Cooperation with China to boost Thailand space industry development

Research and development institutions such as the Space Technology Centre and the National Satellite Manufacturing Centre from Geo-informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) are located in the park.

In front of the exhibition area of THEOS-2, Thailand's low earth orbit satellite, Atipat Wattanuntachai, the mechanical lead engineer of the Satellite Manufacturing Division of the GISTDA, pointed to a vibration testing equipment and said that the machine is from China and can evaluate the performance and reliability of the satellite through vibration testing, providing guarantee for the launch and operation of the satellite.