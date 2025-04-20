Cooperation with China to boost Thailand space industry development

Research and development institutions such as the Space Technology Centre and the National Satellite Manufacturing Centre from Geo-informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) are located in the park.
In front of the exhibition area of THEOS-2, Thailand's low earth orbit satellite, Atipat Wattanuntachai, the mechanical lead engineer of the Satellite Manufacturing Division of the GISTDA, pointed to a vibration testing equipment and said that the machine is from China and can evaluate the performance and reliability of the satellite through vibration testing, providing guarantee for the launch and operation of the satellite.
"Thanks for China's support for Thailand in the space technology field, the cooperation with China has promoted the rapid development of Thailand's space industry," Atipat said.
The GISTDA is a national public agency affiliated to Thailand's Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation. The purpose of the agency is to promote the development of aerospace and geographic information technology in Thailand, as well as satellite development and satellite remote sensing image services.
Phee Choosri, deputy executive director of the GISTDA, said that China is an important partner in the fields of Thailand's aerospace technology and geographic information. Currently, the GISTDA has collaborated with more than 10 Chinese organisations in these fields, ranging from applied research to upstream industries and even space exploration.
Last year, China and Thailand signed two memorandums of understanding to cooperate on exploration and peaceful use of outer space as well as on an international lunar research station.
Xinhua